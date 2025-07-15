Homeowner frustrated as neighbor's lawn maintenance bleeds onto their property: 'We've brought it up multiple times'

Commenters had suggestions for what to do.

Lawn maintenance should upkeep your space, not mess it up. Consequently, that's exactly what one Redditor has complaints about as their neighbor's lawn worker keeps blowing material into their yard.

Whether the cause is poor lawn equipment, misuse, or a purposeful action, the neighbor's red wood chips — which appear to be dyed — keep ending up on the original poster's side.

Sadly, discussing it hasn't helped the situation. "We've brought it up multiple times," they complained to the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit.

In addition to the lack of consideration toward someone else's property, this situation shows how the type and application of mulch can be problematic. Organic mulch will naturally biodegrade and add nutrients to the soil as a chemical-free fertilizer. Yet it can be harmful when piled on tree trunks incorrectly, like in the case of the dreaded "mulch volcano" that can suffocate a tree.

Worse, some mulches, such as those that are dyed or made from rubber, can leach toxic microplastics or chemicals into the soil. According to the University of Florida, the problem with dyed mulch stems from the wood used, as it often contains contaminants like chromated copper arsenate, which is toxic to humans and animals.

If the OP is trying to maintain a healthy native lawn, constant invasion from potentially toxic mulch would work against them. Even if they remove the mulch, the chemicals could linger behind.

Several commenters believe rainwater runoff is the real culprit. However, the OP responded: "We've watched him [blow the wood chips] multiple times (and spoken to him multiple times)."

Regardless, based on the photos, the neighbor appears to have a drainage problem. If the land erodes from unmanaged drainage, it could further spread dye chemicals into local waterways.

One commenter suggested: "Gather them up. Return them to your neighbor."

"Next time you see him doing it, go out with your blower and blow them back while he's there," advised another.

Those recommendations may finally get the neighbors' and the lawn worker's attention. However, the best solution could start with the neighbor making a switch to non-dyed mulch for the good of the community, soil, water safety, and their relationship with the neighbor.

