Homeowner fears common landscaping mistake could endanger new fruit tree: 'You should double-check'

The debate highlights a major key to gardening: understanding local conditions as well as plants indigenous to the area.

A gardener took to the r/arborists community on Reddit to ask for advice on a Washington navel orange tree they planted on their property. The original poster shared a photo and said they were "getting conflicting information if having rocks under the tree is OK or not."

Fortunately, the garden enthusiasts and arborists of Reddit were happy to share their expertise. They overwhelmingly voted, "No rocks." One commenter noted the roots could get too hot from the rocks in warmer months in certain locations.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

However, users were mixed on proper tree mulching.

"No weed fabric; ditch the rocks. Just leave a layer of mulch," said one Redditor. Landscaping fabrics are often made of plastic-based material that can shed toxic microplastics into the soil.

Another user disagreed about the mulch, writing, "Yep no rocks, no mulch or dirt touching bark."

The debate highlights a major key to gardening: understanding local conditions as well as plants indigenous to the area. Soil type, climate, and specific needs of trees (and other plants) play a role in determining the best mulching strategy, but getting it right can protect the roots more effectively — just make sure to avoid the dreaded volcano mulching.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The Arbor Day Foundation is the world's largest nonprofit devoted to planting trees. Its site shares advice on how to do so, including how to choose the right mulch. It cautions that over-mulching is also a common mistake — take some time to find what's best for your garden.

Additionally, planting with what is native to your area can help your garden thrive. It is also good for the environment, including pollinators that support our food supply, and will save you time and money on lawn care.

One commenter on the Reddit post gave more detailed advice, including treating the soil for parasitic roundworms. The commenter also shared, "Aside from removing the rocks and using an organic mulch like wood chips, you should double check the tree isn't planted too deep."

🗣️ What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Planting trees too deep can cause bark deterioration and increase the risk of disease, amid other issues, according to the University of Maryland Extension.

The original poster was grateful for the more extensive advice to help them keep their tree healthy and thriving: "Thank you for the detailed answer … much appreciated!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.