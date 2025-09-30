Gardener shares simple hack to keep pests off your plants: 'One of my favorite ways to protect my garden'

A simple, two-ingredient solution is the perfect way to protect your plants without the guilt or high cost of pesticides.

The scoop

There's nothing more frustrating than watching your beautiful garden become a snack for hungry pests. Before you reach for a chemical spray that could harm beneficial insects (and your wallet), you might want to check your kitchen pantry first.

In a popular TikTok video, gardening expert Gardenary (@gardenary) shows just how easy it is to make an all-natural pest repellent.

#pests #pestcontrol #garlic #gardening #gardeninghacks ♬ original sound - Dj_Mista_Mojo @gardenary All-Natural Pest Control is so easy! Make your own with some garlic and water🧄 This doesn't harm beneficial insects and protects your greens from cabbage loopers and other pests. Go to my bio to get my warm season planner that shows you how to do this and 89 other things so you have a productive garden without the stress of pests ( or the guilt of spraying bug spray) #garden

"Replace toxic pesticides with this natural spray," the video begins. "All you need is garlic."

The process is incredibly simple. First, you "smash it up" and "add it to a jar peels and all." Then, you fill the jar with water, shake it well, and let it soak for a few days. After it's steeped, you strain the liquid and add it to a spray bottle. A quick spritz on any pest-affected plants is all it takes to deter critters like cabbage loopers.

The video caption reads: "All-Natural Pest Control is so easy!"

How it's helping

The biggest win here is for your health and your budget. Instead of spending money on expensive chemical pesticides, you're using something that costs pennies. This means you can enjoy fresh, homegrown produce without worrying about what's been sprayed on it.

The benefits of gardening go even further. Studies have shown that spending time in a community garden can significantly reduce stress and anxiety. Plus, people who grow their own food are more likely to eat more fiber and improve their physical health.

On top of that, you're helping the planet. Growing even a small amount of your own food reduces the demand for produce that's shipped long distances, cutting down on planet-warming pollution from transportation. There's plenty of great advice available for those looking to start a garden and control pests without harsh chemicals.

What everyone's saying

Viewers in the comment section were overwhelmingly positive about the simple hack.

"This is one of my favorite ways to protect my garden," one user wrote.

Another added: "Brilliant already use it."

However, one commenter shared a crucial piece of advice for pet owners, noting that garlic can be toxic to some animals: "You should probably mention that people with cats should not use this."

