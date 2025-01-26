Gardener shares tried-and-true pest repellant recipe: 'This one will save our plants ... naturally'

One of the biggest challenges of gardening is keeping stubborn pests away. Luckily, gardening expert Kia Jade (@kia_urbangardener) shared their tried and true pest repellent.

The best part? The recipe is all-natural.

The scoop

In a viral video, Kia passes along a homemade, non-toxic pesticide recipe they learned from TikTok.

To make the natural alternative, you'll need four basic ingredients: bicarbonate soda, dishwashing soap, vegetable oil, and water.

Start by measuring out 500 milliliters of water. Then, add half a teaspoon of bicarbonate soda, half a teaspoon of dishwashing soap, and one teaspoon of vegetable oil to the water. Mix up all the ingredients until it starts to bubble.

Simply add the mixture to a spray bottle and spritz the natural pesticide directly onto the affected plants.

"Thanks to @garden_to_table_ for this amazing gardening hack," said Kia. "This one will save our plants from pests naturally!"

How it's working

According to Kia, the natural pest repellent has been working wonders for her garden. She's noticed immediate results.

With the help of a few ingredients you already have sitting in your kitchen, you can save money on store-bought pesticides and naturally remove pests from your garden.

Natural remedies like Kia's gardening hack not only offer an easy and effective solution for treating pests but also help keep the environment safe from harsh chemicals. Conventional pesticides contain toxic ingredients that can cause more harm than good. Instead of contaminating your garden with these harmful chemicals, opt for natural solutions that still get the job done.

Thanks to Kia's video, Internet users can learn how to grow their own produce in the most natural way possible. Growing your own food and tending to a garden will save you money on groceries while also improving your mental and physical health.

What people are saying

TikTokers were grateful to discover the hack and discussed additional ways to naturally deter pests.

"Thank you," commented one user. "I can't grow passionfruit plants, they eat it to nothing."

"Try interplanting flowers like marigolds or nasturtiums to attract beneficial insects that will eat the bugs," suggested another TikToker. "I have no earwig issues here."

"Thank you," wrote one user. "Needed this advice for my roses."

