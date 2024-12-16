  • Home Home

Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos of unconventional lawn: 'Nothing short of heaven'

by Jamie Speka
A Redditor shared stunning before-and-after photos of their garden after they removed their lawn and replaced it with mulch.

"This is absolutely beautiful," wrote one commenter in the r/NoLawns subreddit. The before photo showed dried grass and a plain lawn with no additional plants. The after photo featured dimension, gorgeous landscaping, native plants, and a glorious sunset to top it all off.

The r/NoLawns subreddit boasts 238,000 users and is a "community devoted to alternatives to monoculture lawns, with an emphasis on native plants and conservation." 

From rain gardens to native plants, natural lawns are growing in popularity and support the environment. According to Rolawn, natural lawns absorb rainfall, reducing water lost to runoff and producing more valuable groundwater helpful for droughts. They also produce more oxygen. Rolawn said that a 250-square meter (2,691-square foot) healthy lawn will absorb air pollutants and produce enough oxygen to sustain a family of four. 

Natural lawns have even been proved to help with mental health as "standing barefoot on natural grass is proven to trigger a reduction in the signs of stress, with lowering of both heart rate and blood pressure," according to Rolawn.

Another site, The Haven, said the therapeutic power of "nature therapy." By spending more time in natural environments, one can positively impact physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

"This concept is rooted in the belief that humans have an innate connection with the natural world and that reconnecting with nature can promote healing and overall health," explained the article. 

Redditors seem to agree with the benefits of having a natural haven right at their doorstep.

"I would never leave my yard if it looked like that," commented a user. 

"Now that is nothing short of heaven," wrote another.

x