Mother shares impressive photos of family-grown microfarm: 'This is so inspirational'

Growing your own food can be an excellent investment.

Traditional lawns may seem nice, but they require extensive upkeep that is unhealthy for the environment. Natural lawns can look better and be more rewarding. One mom on Reddit shared what she and her twins did to their yard.

Other Redditors were impressed and inspired to start or continue gardening.

The mom posted her story and images of her garden in the r/Anticonsumption subreddit. Gardening has become a hobby for her and her 27-year-old twins. They've been working to build this natural lawn since her kids were 7 years old.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster said, "We bring in 85% of our yearly produce."

They even "donate food to [underserved] families."

What she's most proud of is how they use the yard waste.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

She says they "use the chop and drop method." At the end of the season, they cut the plants and then layer them with woodchips "through the pathways." Once the woodchips break down, they toss them into the garden with fresh wood chips. They get wood chips and logs through a chip drop program that prevents them from going into landfills.

While their yard is only one-quarter acre, they've done a lot with it, as you can see in the images.

The OP said, "We just do... a ton."

She noted that it's a year-round job but said that they love it.

Growing your own food can be an excellent investment. A $70 investment can produce $600 worth of food. Imagine the money you could save by growing your own produce.

Natural lawns can also save you a lot of money. Natural lawns are native to the area, so they require less water and fertilizer. You could save $225 on water and $100 on fertilizer annually.

Plus, natural lawns attract pollinators, including butterflies, moths, bees, bats, and hummingbirds. These creatures move from flower to flower, fertilizing flowers and producing seeds.

Pollinators are also crucial for the food humans eat. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 80% of the crops grown for food and plant-based products worldwide require pollination.

In the comments, Redditors shared their excitement about the homeowner's garden.

One user said, "Thank you for the wonderful tips!"

Another commented, "This is so inspirational, congratulations on creating such a sustainable environment in your yard."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.