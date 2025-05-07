Nature enthusiast sparks envy after sharing photos of friend's nontraditional yard: 'This is lovely'

"I was feeling stressed, and this hit just right."

Bored with the sameness of your lawn, how it's just rows upon rows of boring green grass? Well, don't be a shrinking violet (pun very much intended). Feel free to switch it up!

A post on an anti-lawns subreddit (a page which is not so much against lawns in general as much as the monoculture lawns made of boring green grass) recently attracted lots of attention for showcasing a non-traditional lawn.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In a photo carousel, the original poster showcased their friend's lawn, which consists of a wide variety of flowers and plants. From afar, it looks much more like a field you might see on a farm than something you're used to seeing on a neighbor's yard. But that's a good thing, isn't it?

In case you're wondering how this lawn got to looking like this, it's likely that the gardener rewilded their yard.

As the word suggests, rewilding is the process by which a plot of land is returned to its natural state, untouched by any chemicals, gardening tools, or the like. Rewilding is very common in the context of bigger landscapes like national parks or forests, but you can certainly rewild your yard as well. One way to do that is by installing plants native to your ecosystem.

A natural lawn can save you significant money and time on maintenance and can lower water bills. In addition, they also create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which ultimately benefits everyone, as pollinators protect our food supply. Even a partial lawn replacement can provide these same benefits.

Commenters were excited to see such a diverse and colorful lawn.

"This is lovely," one wrote.

"I was feeling stressed, and this hit just right," read another response.

A third Redditor concisely summed up the whole appeal of rewilding: "This is my yard in May. I never put anything on it and nature came back."

