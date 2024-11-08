Newlywed shares photos of stunning, untraditional wedding florals: 'This is so inspirational'

"The whole day felt like a fairytale come to life!"

Weddings come with quite the price tag, but there are ways to minimize costs without sacrificing quality.

A recent bride, a conservation ecologist, went to r/NativePlantGardening to showcase their locally inspired florals in Missouri.

A series of gorgeous photos display the bouquet, headpiece, corsage, and decor for the big day. The colorful, stunning arrangement of fall flowers and foliage was curated by a native flower nursery, Wild Ginger.

"The best part is, many of what you see on my husband and myself were clipped from our own native garden!" the original poster wrote. She then added later in a comment: "The whole day felt like a fairytale come to life!!"

According to The Knot, the average cost of wedding flowers and centerpieces in the United States this year is $2,800. Using locally sourced, native plants for special occasions is an eco-friendly way to save money and support native florists.

Native plants have evolved and grown in a specific region for thousands of years. Because of this, they coevolved with the local wildlife, creating a mutually beneficial relationship that balances the ecosystem.

The movement from water-wasting monoculture lawns to native lawns comes with all sorts of bonuses. Natural lawns require less water, fertilizer, pest control, and maintenance. You'll save heaps of time on mowing while saving money.

Rewilding your lawn using clover, vegetable gardens, wildflowers, or buffalo grass also attracts pollinators — the warriors of our food supply. Without pollinators, humans wouldn't survive very long. They increase crop yields by helping plants reproduce. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that 35% of the world's food crops depend on pollinators.

Get involved in the antilawn movement by checking out the National Audubon Society's Native Plants Database to discover the native plants in your area. If an entire makeover is too intimidating, start small to reap the benefits and grow from there.

The native wedding flowers received rave reviews.

"This is BEAUTIFUL! What a wonderful idea!" one Redditor swooned.

"That is absolutely beautiful it's light, romantic with a hint of dramatic. So beautiful!" exclaimed another.

A third agreed: "This is so inspirational and stunning!"

