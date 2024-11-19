Gardener shares breathtaking image of their untraditional lawn: 'That's really lovely'

One homeowner in Portland, Oregon, just shared an update on the incredible flowers they're growing to support bees in their area — and you can, too.

The thread appeared in r/NativePlantGardening, where users grow species local to them to enjoy the benefits of a native garden. This example fits right in, showcasing several popular flowers in a photo of the garden.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Pacific Northwest pollinator meadow," the original poster said. Their photo showed sea blush, lupines, and — right in the center of the frame — a California poppy. All the flowers are native to Oregon and attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies.

"Today is the second very hot day this year," said the original poster. "Lots of bumblebees, honeybees, and a few sweat bees and smaller ones I couldn't identify."

The original poster was excited about all the bees because of the incredible good they can do for the environment. Bees carry pollen from flower to flower, fertilizing their seeds. Without the bees and other pollinators, many plant species wouldn't be able to reproduce and could go extinct.

Despite how important bees are, they're at risk. The widespread use of broad-spectrum insecticides, the rising global temperature, and human destruction of wildlife habitats have contributed to declining bee populations. Planting flowers that attract and feed bees, especially native bee species, is an incredible help to the environment.

Plus, native flowers have other benefits. They're easy to grow, requiring little care, and they save gardeners money because they don't usually need extra water beyond the natural rainfall. Rewilding even a portion of your yard can get you these benefits.

Commenters admired the original poster's meadow.

"Very nice!" one user said. "I used to live in the Pacific Northwest but now I am in 5b! Whole different set of plants. Your garden is beautiful!"

"That's really lovely!" another user agreed.

