New homeowner sparks jealousy, tips after seeking advice about sprawling 'canvas': 'Don't really know where to start'

When a homeowner shared a picture of their expansive backyard in Oklahoma and asked Reddit for help with adding native plants, they received an outpouring of useful advice.

In the post, they referred to their backyard as a "blank canvas." They explained in the caption: "We have no trees on our street. We have a half acre … [and] are wanting to add some native trees and plants but don't really know where to start." The picture shows a massive, fenced-in yard with short grass. The spaciousness is lovely, but the lack of thriving plants leaves much to be desired.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Redditors were quick to offer tips and ideas. However, many simply came to the thread to express their jealousy and praise the OP for going the native plant route. Rewilding the yard is a brilliant way to use the space and help it fulfill its full potential.

A natural lawn or native plant garden means lush greenery and a thriving space. Homeowners get to enjoy an array of benefits. Natural yards require less maintenance, water, and money. If you allow native plants to fill your outdoor area, you can reduce lawn care costs and effort. And you get a colorful, vibrant landscape.

Homeowners aren't the only fans of natural lawns. Native plants support pollinators, and pollinators support the human food supply. According to the Department of Agriculture, about 35% of food crops depend on pollinators for reproduction.

Humanity could face severe food scarcity without pollinators such as bees and butterflies. The OP will not only enhance their yard space but also create a healthy ecosystem for those vital insects and other wildlife.

Redditors left helpful comments about rewilding the yard. "Note how the sun travels across the yard too so you'll know where certain plants can thrive," one person recommended. Another said, "You'll want to get an idea of what your soil conditions are like first" before committing to any plants.

Possibly the most useful comment advised the OP to grow their own food. The Redditor recommended they plant "native fruit trees/bushes and nut trees! And an area for veggie garden. Food prices are only going to go up, so plant whatever you can to supplement your groceries."

Fresh produce is just another reason why rewilding a landscape is an exceptional idea.

