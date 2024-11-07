Passerby shares photos of extraordinary sight along popular urban bike path: 'It made me feel so hopeful'

"The city has been doing an amazing job."

What we decorate our home with is just as important as how we envision the land it stands on. In an age where homeownership is a goal for many, those who do own property take great pride in adorning their lawns with vibrant color, harmony, and alignment with biodiversity.

On Reddit, this approach is taken one step further as residents report being in awe over the incredible landscaping spotted along the banks of Harlem River in New York City.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Posted to the subreddit r/NativePlantGardening, a Redditor with a passion for bike riding shared photos from the bike path.

"Went on a bike ride in Washington Heights the other day and there were so many native plantings along almost my entire route! It made me feel so hopeful!" the original poster wrote.

Each photo in the series highlights a particular section along the bike path, with the initial photos showing the colorful native plants aligning parallel to the flowing river, followed by larger shots of the shrubs that complement the scenery.

Native plants have evolved alongside the region's climate, soil, and wildlife, forming specialized relationships with each. The mutually beneficial relationship positively impacts plants and animals, making native plants a critical part of many ecosystems. According to the California Native Plant Society, "Plants are a true cornerstone of biological diversity. Native plants do the best job of providing food and shelter for native wild animals." They also provide medicines and industrial products.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

These benefits also directly impact homeowners who embrace a natural lawn, as they require less maintenance and water. In addition, native lawns are great for pollinators, meaning they help protect our food supply. Even a partial lawn replacement can allow them to reap these benefits.

With over 1,300 plant species native to the five boroughs of New York City, cityscapes and yards alike can benefit from the immediate beauty of native plants and what they do for community health and stability.

"The city has been doing an amazing job incorporating more native plantings!" wrote one excited Reddit user.

🗣️ If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Gorgeous!" commented another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.