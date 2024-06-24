Tenant shares progress photos after landlord agrees to yard transformation: 'It's just going to get better and better'

"Your own small little slice of paradise."

Whether you have sprawling acres, a suburban front lawn, or a mere patch of urban yard space, creating a native plant oasis is possible. With the right information and a little bit of patience, you can do your part in supporting local ecosystems.

In a Reddit post on the r/NativePlantGardening community, a user shared photos of their beautiful Brooklyn front yard filled with native plant species in lieu of grass.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Last year my landlord agreed to let me 'redo' our front yard," the caption read.

The photos on the post show a huge variety of plants, shrubs, and wildflowers, as well as a bird in a bird bath, all thriving despite the small space available. This native plant yard is a great addition to the urban setting, supporting pollinators and ensuring the local ecosystem has the resources to thrive.

When thinking about urban areas like New York City, nature and wildlife aren't always the first things that come to mind. That doesn't mean they don't exist, though.

In fact, an academic paper in the journal Environmental Science & Policy notes that "NYC's position straddling three physio-graphic provinces of the United States results in exceptional biodiversity, which contributes to the critical ecosystem services that forests and wetlands provide to the city's residents."

With this in mind, it becomes clear that even if your urban home doesn't feel like it is always bustling with biodiversity, that doesn't mean it isn't there. Converting your lawn or green space into a natural or rewilded yard is an excellent way to support that biodiversity — and increase it.

Whether you opt for a full lawn makeover or a partial transformation with something like clover, you are also sure to save time and money on lawn maintenance, as native species require less water, trimming, or mowing and zero fertilizers.

Happily, some cities are already doing a lot to preserve their ecosystems and increase biodiversity. For example, in Fort Collins, Colorado, officials installed a gorgeous pollinator garden, supporting the creatures that help keep our food supply running strong.

Commenters on the Reddit post loved what the OP has managed to do with their limited front yard space.

"I love this, and it's just going to get better & better!" praised one user.

"Your own small little slice of paradise, well done," chimed in another.

