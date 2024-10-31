Homeowner shares photo results of their impressive lawn renovation: 'The bees are quite busy'

A proud homeowner in Minnesota zone 4a was excited to share the beautiful results of their lawn transformation. After just one year, their lawn has already bloomed into a stunning native-plant garden.

The homeowner originally began their lawn transformation by sheet mulching their entire front yard. After planting a variety of native plants and grasses, the homeowner gave fellow gardeners in the r/NoLawns forum a progress report.

Photo Credit: iStock

"I have planted lots of native flowers, prairie grass and a few bushes (hazelnut and Chokeberry)," wrote the gardener who shared the post. "I am excited to see things blooming and the bees are quite busy."

Redditors were impressed with the lawn transformation and eager to learn more about the process.

"Fabulous, continued good luck," commented one user.

"Did you feel like it looked good all season?" asked another Redditor.

"If you're intentional about planting a succession of blooms and pruning around the edges, it doesn't look bad," responded one user.

Growing a native-plant lawn has numerous benefits. When you swap your grass lawn for native plants and wild prairies, you'll save time and money on yard maintenance.

Unlike grass lawns, native-plant lawns don't need to be consistently trimmed by a gas-powered mower. As a result, you'll not only decrease your yard work but also reduce your environmental footprint.

Installing a native-plant lawn is also a way to cut down on your water bill. Since native plants have adapted to their environment, they conserve water and are drought resistant.

Homeowners who switch to native-plant lawns are excited to discover their yards attract wildlife and pollinators. As you grow more native plants in your yard, you'll start to notice butterflies and bees pollinating your plants and protecting our food supply.

You may also start to see more birds in your yard once you start growing native plants. Like pollinators, birds rely on native plants for food and foraging sites.

Redditors continued to praise the lawn transformation.

"It looks great to me!" wrote one user.

