Homeowner shows off untraditional lawn transformation approved by strict HOA: 'It looks so much better'

This stunning lawn proves that native plant lawns are still possible under HOA guidelines.

Angie Hong (@mnnature_awesomeness) shared a great example of a homeowner who didn't let their HOA stop them from growing an eco-friendly lawn.

"I've heard a lot of people worry that they aren't able to convert their yards to native gardens because they live in a homeowners association," she says, "and I want to show you a really great example in this neighborhood … which is entirely native and met the HOA guidelines."

In just one year, the yard transformed from plain grass into a plush paradise of native sedge grass and a veggie garden, too.

A native plant lawn offers a ton of benefits for homeowners. Native yards are low-maintenance, so homeowners will save both time and money by switching to a natural lawn.

Unfortunately, HOAs often place restrictions on lawns that hinder homeowners from rewilding. This resident's garden turned into a court battle with their HOA, just for having "too much mulch."

States such as California, Minnesota, and Maine have passed laws that prohibit HOAs from requiring water-intensive lawns and enforcing other strict landscaping regulations. Relaxing these regulations allows more people to make the money-saving, planet-friendly switch to a native yard.

You don't need to uproot the whole yard to enjoy the benefits of a native plant lawn. Even a small garden, a handful of wildflower seeds, or a native grass can make a big difference in your monthly lawn maintenance bill.

Commenters were inspired by the yard's one-year transformation.

"I love it! Looks so dreamy," one user wrote.

Some HOAs seem to be getting the hint. "My HOA is next to a state park and they want us preserving woods and wildflowers," another commenter wrote.

"It looks so much better," a third user commented, "I feel sorry for the people that maintain lawns."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.