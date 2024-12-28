Homeowner shares mind-blowing before-and-after photos of decade-long transformation of barren yard: 'Nature thanks you'

"Looks so easy to get it in harmony, but I know it's a lot of hard work."

Native plants are far superior to grass when considering environmental benefits and saving money on maintenance. One Reddit user proved that hard work in converting grass lawns to native plant areas can provide incredible results and thriving ecosystems.

The Reddit user, who posted in the r/NoLawns subreddit, posted numerous photos of their beautiful and healthy native plant ecosystem. With a 22,000-square-foot lawn, it took the user a decade to achieve such results, but it was well worth it.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the Reddit post, the original poster explained that they started replacing their massive grass lawn by digging up the grass and soil and planting new plants and shrubs from seedlings. "We also took flowering times into account to ensure there are flowers throughout the year," they added.

In the photos they posted, a plethora of different bird, insect, and frog species are seen, healthy and happy in their new ecosystem.

The OP also noted that while they prioritized using native plant species, not all of their added plants were native. Non-native and invasive plant species pose risks to local ecosystems, like degrading the habitat and wreaking havoc on the natural ecosystem processes, per the U.S. Forest Service.

Native plant species, on the other hand, provide numerous benefits to the environment and to wallets. The Forest Service outlines some of these benefits, including that native plants help prevent soil erosion, better air quality, and provide shelter and food for wildlife. Native plants are also important for pollinator species, which we heavily rely on for the success of our global food systems.

As for your wallet, native plants, having evolved to their surroundings over thousands of years, require less water, fewer pesticides, and no fertilizers, according to the Forest Service. This can save you up to $225 on water and $100 on fertilizer and pesticides in a year.

Commenters on the Reddit post were in awe of the hard work and patience that must've been required to convert such a large grass lawn.

"Looks so easy to get it in harmony, but I know it's a lot of hard work," wrote one user.

"Nature thanks you. Absolutely beautiful," praised another.

