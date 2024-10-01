Homeowner searches for help reviving run-down yard mandated by HOA: 'If it were up to me, the whole thing would be a field of wildflowers'

This homeowner, held back from pursuing a wildflower lawn, isn't the first to deal with an HOA's strict lawn regulations.

They don't generally teach lawn care in schools, so it's not uncommon for homeowners to struggle with taking care of a troublesome landscaping situation. This frustrated Redditor came to the right place: r/lawncare.

"I've owned a home for 12 years now … but never really put effort into lawn care. … If it were up to me, the whole thing would be a field of wildflowers, but I live in suburbia/an HOA so that's not an option," they wrote. "Our backyard got to a point recently where it was mostly dirt instead of grass. … What else do I need to do to it to keep it looking decent and healthy?"

The lengthy post describes problems preventing their lawn from reaching its full potential: a strict homeowners association, unruly voles, dying grass, and a dog that "isn't doing the grass any favors."

The original poster's dilemma isn't out of the ordinary. Traditional monoculture lawns aren't the easiest to keep pristine. Pests, underwatering, overwatering, too much fertilizer, too little fertilizer, compacted soil — all of these problems take up your valuable time and money.

However, this Redditor's dying lawn could be saved with native plants, which can save time and money. According to The Plant Native, "Lawns can take 2400% MORE TIME than a native garden" and cost roughly $1,000 more annually than a native yard in its first year (those numbers go down once the native plants are established).

What's more, native plant lawns are also much better for the environment than their monoculture counterparts. They promote biodiversity, support pollinators, and create habitats for local wildlife. They also reduce air and noise pollution because they don't need mowing, and they conserve water and need less pesticides.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

This Redditor, held back from pursuing a wildflower lawn, isn't the first to deal with an HOA's strict lawn regulations. One California woman was fined $50 a month by her HOA for her drought-resistant native lawn.

However, there are still ways you can work with your HOA or reverse their rulings to make sustainable, money-saving changes — something that might make the OP's HOA happy considering the sadly described state of their lawn.

Unsure of where to start with their yard, the Redditor described themself as "the type of person that will research something to death and then still won't be able to make a decision."

🗣️ If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Fortunately, while they didn't receive any helpful advice on the voles, one user advised the Redditor to "Look for your local 'cooperative extension office'" for assistance in discovering how to take care of their lawn.

"They are there to help you with exactly those types of questions," the commenter added, to which the OP replied, "Thanks, I'll take a look."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.