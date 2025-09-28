Homeowner shares before-and-after photos after ditching traditional yard: 'What a difference'

"This is impressive and must make the pollinators so happy."

A proud homeowner showed off pics of their lush backyard to r/gardening.

When they first moved into their Omaha, Nebraska, home in 2020, their yard was nothing but grass and dirt. Over the past five years, the OP has completely transformed it.

"I started with Zinnias and some raised garden beds," they explained, "and became obsessed with turning the entire yard into a jungle."

Now, the garden is filled with flowers, shrubs, and small trees. They also added a koi pond, which they plan on building a greenhouse over.

Commenters were amazed. "Oh wow," one said. "This is impressive and must make the pollinators so happy."

The OP replied with a picture of a butterfly sitting on a flower, saying that their yard has become a haven for bees, butterflies, and even frogs.

Unlike monoculture lawns, which replace habitats for wildlife and suck up water, gardens like the OP's provide a much-needed food source for local pollinators. While the OP's yard isn't exclusively made up of native plants, a native plant lawn reaps the same benefits.

Native plants use up less water than their non-native counterparts. That's because they're already adapted to the environment you're growing them in. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, native plants also protect soil from erosion and require little maintenance.

Even city governments are waking up to their benefits, using them as a tool to conserve water in drought conditions. Officials in San Antonio, Texas, are offering residents $500 in coupons to switch to native lawns, while Nampa, Idaho's city government is offering $5,000.

Plus, they just look plain cool. The work you spend converting a lawn will definitely pay off later. "What a difference!" one commenter exclaimed. "I know it took hard work, money and time — but all well spent! Great job."

