  • Home Home

Homeowner shares before-and-after photos after ditching traditional yard: 'What a difference'

"This is impressive and must make the pollinators so happy."

by Sara Traynor
"This is impressive and must make the pollinators so happy."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A proud homeowner showed off pics of their lush backyard to r/gardening.

When they first moved into their Omaha, Nebraska, home in 2020, their yard was nothing but grass and dirt. Over the past five years, the OP has completely transformed it.

"I started with Zinnias and some raised garden beds," they explained, "and became obsessed with turning the entire yard into a jungle."

"This is impressive and must make the pollinators so happy."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"This is impressive and must make the pollinators so happy."
Photo Credit: Reddit

Now, the garden is filled with flowers, shrubs, and small trees. They also added a koi pond, which they plan on building a greenhouse over.

Commenters were amazed. "Oh wow," one said. "This is impressive and must make the pollinators so happy."

The OP replied with a picture of a butterfly sitting on a flower, saying that their yard has become a haven for bees, butterflies, and even frogs.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently

Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems.

With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products.

Unlike monoculture lawns, which replace habitats for wildlife and suck up water, gardens like the OP's provide a much-needed food source for local pollinators. While the OP's yard isn't exclusively made up of native plants, a native plant lawn reaps the same benefits.

Native plants use up less water than their non-native counterparts. That's because they're already adapted to the environment you're growing them in. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, native plants also protect soil from erosion and require little maintenance.

Even city governments are waking up to their benefits, using them as a tool to conserve water in drought conditions. Officials in San Antonio, Texas, are offering residents $500 in coupons to switch to native lawns, while Nampa, Idaho's city government is offering $5,000.

Plus, they just look plain cool. The work you spend converting a lawn will definitely pay off later. "What a difference!" one commenter exclaimed. "I know it took hard work, money and time — but all well spent! Great job."

What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

Mowing the lawn 🏡

Controlling weeds 🌿

Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

I don't have a yard 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x