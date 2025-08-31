Gardener shares stunning before-and-after photos of 10-year yard transformation: 'It's the love of my life'

Much has been reported about the substantial benefits that come with gardening. The physical act of gardening is a wonderful form of exercise, and gardeners tend to eat better. The mental benefits are also fantastic, as time spent in nature can lead to a reduction in stress and more social connections.

But another great benefit is the pride one can take in their gardens. There is a tremendous sense of satisfaction from a job well conceived and executed. One proud gardener recently took to the subreddit r/GardeningUK to show their garden's absolutely incredible transformation.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post is titled, "The same garden ten years on." The first picture shows a bare-looking yard with some patchy brown grass. The next two pictures show a progression to a beautiful, well-kept garden full of native plants. The caption below the post says, "July 20th on 2010, 2016 and 2025. More wildlife, more crops and more beauty every year!"

This particular garden is a native plant lawn, which is becoming an increasingly popular landscaping choice. This is because it comes with a lot of financial benefits. Native plant lawns require less water, which means lower monthly bills. They also don't require expensive maintenance.

Native lawns also attract pollinators, which are the small birds and insects that keep plant life and our ecosystems thriving. Pollinators are also essential to the health of our food chain. In fact, it is estimated that pollinators are responsible for one out of every three bites of food we take.

There are many great options for those looking to switch to a native plant lawn. Clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping are all great options. And even a partial lawn replacement can reap these incredible benefits.

Commenters on the original post were awed by the garden.

One said, "Just shows you how you can create so much by clever sectioning. Very well done, great transformation."

Another added, "Ten years and that garden's glow-up is proof patience really does pay off." The original poster appreciated all the words of encouragement. They said, "Thank you, it's the love of my life!"

