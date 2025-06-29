Gardener sparks envy with before-and-after photos of backyard transformation: 'You should be super proud'

An Illinois gardener has gained popularity for the stunning transformation of their yard — one done with native plants.

As posted on the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, the Redditor shared photos of their urban yard, taken roughly one month apart. In just that short time frame, the lawn was considerably more luscious and colorful.

"I've added over ten new straight native species since April, and around 20 since last year," the original poster wrote.

Along with all of the native plants is a prominent, two-level water feature with a waterfall. The OP pointed out they built that water feature with about $200 worth of materials, and they keep some goldfish in it.

Such an upgrade can not only be affordable and produce stunning results, but it is also great for the environment.

Native plants are fittingly native to their locale. They exist without any human intervention and have typically existed in their region for generations. Most thrive in their environment, as they have evolved over time to take advantage of the local surroundings while also providing benefits to pollinators, wildlife, and other local plants.

But the benefits don't end there.

Maintaining a natural lawn requires less work, as the plants already know how to survive in that environment. For the same reason, they also require less water and other resources, making them less expensive to maintain.

The OP wrote that pollinators hadn't shown up yet, outside of a few small butterflies and some bumblebees. But that activity was expected to pick up as temperatures became consistently warmer.

Overall, the lawn received rave reviews from fellow Redditors.

"Good work," a commenter wrote. "Lots of good mornings spent strolling around looking at new growth, flowers, pollinators, etc., I'm sure."

Other commenters expressed playful jealousy, saying they wished their lawn looked so good.

"This is gorgeous, and you should be super proud," one wrote.

