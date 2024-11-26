Expert gardener shares stunning photos of of low-maintenance landscape: 'A work of art'

"This is going straight into my garden design collection."

A collection of native plant gardens is catching attention on Reddit, where a creative gardener shared their Earth-friendly landscape designs with the r/NativePlantGardening community.

The gorgeous photos showcase how native plants can transform ordinary yards into low-maintenance paradises throughout the seasons.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"[I] don't design exclusively with natives, but to do so is always my first choice," the original poster wrote, showing off gardens filled with indigenous flowers and bushes that naturally thrive in their local environment.

What makes these gardens special isn't just their beauty — it's their ability to slash maintenance costs and support local ecosystems. Native plants typically require far less water than traditional lawns since they're already adapted to local rainfall patterns. This translates to lower water bills and less time spent on upkeep.

Trading your traditional grass lawn for native plants, even partially, can slash your irrigation needs. You'll also save money on fertilizers and pest control since native species naturally resist local pests and diseases. Plus, these plants create perfect habitats for pollinators such as bees and butterflies, which maintain our food supply by pollinating crops.

You don't need to be a master gardener to get started. Native plants come in endless varieties to suit any style, from colorful wildflowers to elegant grasses. Even converting a small section of your yard with buffalo grass or clover can make a difference for your wallet and the environment.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The Reddit community couldn't contain their enthusiasm for the garden designs.

"This is so beautiful and so well put together!" one user commented.

Another added: "Well this is going straight into garden design collection. Holy crap."

🗣️ If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

When the original poster revealed they're a painter by trade, one commenter noted: "Well that explains why your garden is a work of art!"

Ready to save money and time while creating a slice of natural paradise? Your local nursery can help you choose the perfect plants for your area.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.