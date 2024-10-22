New homeowner shares inspiring transformation photos after ridding property of grass: 'That's really awesome'

A new homeowner shared before and after photos of their thriving plant garden on Reddit. Since June of last year, they have "sheet mulched most of the grass" and added native flowers, bushes, and trees. The post highlights the beauty and ecological benefits of utilizing plants native to one's area.

The after photos showcased a vibrant, flourishing garden. The aesthetic appeal of the house alone increased significantly.

Commenters in the r/NativePlantCommunity praised the original post.

"Wow! Brilliant start!" said one Redditor.

Another agreed, saying: "Wow, looks great."

"That's really awesome! I can't imagine another year or 2," another user said. "Just wondering, did any of your neighbors gripe?"

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The original poster said their neighbors have been extremely supportive.

Implementing a native lawn, including adding plants local to your area, can actually save time and money on lawn and garden maintenance. Native lawns also create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators — like bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds — which in turn benefits humans by safeguarding our food supply.

Check out how you can make the switch to a natural lawn here. Homeowners can reap the benefits of switching up even just a portion of their lawn or garden.

🗣️ If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

One of the main reasons it's helpful to the environment is water conservation. The National Wildlife Federation says, "Native plants are incredibly efficient at using water, requiring little to no irrigation once established." Native plants can also help mitigate climate change due to their long root structures capturing and storing more carbon — reducing the amount of carbon in the air.

The r/NativePlantGardening community is over 120,000 members strong with a passion for "growing native plants, rain gardens, pollinator gardens, xeriscaping, and forests alike!" In a time where many wonder how big or small of an impact they can make on the environment, switching to a native lawn is an easier change, and the process can be fun, too.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.