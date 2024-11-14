  • Home Home

Homeowner sparks interest with video of unique fall landscaping in place of grass lawn: 'I dream of having a front yard like yours one day'

by Laurelle Stelle
"Monarchs, bees, and everything else have gone gaga."

Photo Credit: Reddit

After two years of work on their garden, one homeowner shared a video online to show just what you can achieve with native plants.

They shared their post in r/NativePlantGardening, writing, "Year one and two fall plants: a lot of natives and some nons."

7B Year one & two fall plants, a lot of natives & some nons. I accidentally broke that huge sulfer cosmo yesterday 😭
byu/LemonMints inNativePlantGardening

Their 40-second video clip takes the viewer on a slow walk through a beautiful garden with mulch beds and green-edged stone paths. Cosmos, asters, sunflowers, and other flowers are growing in huge bunches with hundreds of blossoms. Despite being relatively new, some of the plants are taller than a person.

Throughout the video, butterflies can be seen flying and resting on flowers. 

"We have had so many bugs that you get hit in the head with them if you try to walk by everything," said the original poster. "Monarchs, bees, and everything else have gone gaga for those cosmos and the aromatic aster. We've been overrun by cabbage butterflies as well."

The OP was right to be happy about this development. Pollinators, including butterflies and bees, are a vital part of any garden. They help plants mature and produce seeds, as well as many types of fruits and vegetables. Attracting pollinators and supporting them with food is one of the smartest things to do with a garden.

Watch now: This 'win-win-win' app offers up to 50% savings on food

That's one of the big reasons native flowers are such a good choice, since they provide food for native pollinators. Native plants are also the best option for the garden because they need little care or water, making them extremely easy to grow.

Commenters were impressed with the original poster's garden progress.

"Wow, I dream of having a front yard like yours one day!" said one user.

"This is my first year jumping into native plants and I'm trying to convert a patch along the front of our house," said another commenter. "Maybe this is the inspiration and motivation to just put them in the dirt!"

