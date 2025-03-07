Gardener gives stunning tour after making incredible use of small area: 'Count the species'

One avid gardener proved to the internet that you don't need a huge garden space to grow a variety of beautiful and useful species.

Growit Buildit (@growitbuildit) is a Pennsylvania gardener and content creator with a focus on native plants — the species that originated from the local area and have adapted to the conditions there. That's what they showed off in their video.

"Native plant garden tour in a small area. Count the species!" they said.

The video features a slow walk along a narrow garden bed set against a fence. The bed holds at least 10 species of native flowers — and possibly more. They range from tall sunflowers to winecups, a low-growing ground cover with fuchsia flowers.

There are a lot of benefits to growing native plants. They're hardy in the environment they come from, needing little in the way of extra water or care. Since they're often replacing grass or other high-maintenance garden plants, this can cut your water bill down to size while also reducing the time it takes to care for your landscaping. When they blossom, they provide food to pollinators, which play a vital role in the ecosystem and in human-made gardens. Also, as Growit Buildit demonstrated, they're beautiful and add character to your garden.

Commenters were interested in the species present, and Growit Buildit named a few in comments: "The really tall yellow ones are Brown Eyed Susans (Rudbeckia triloba). … Normally they only grow 3-4' tall. For a really tall flower with similar blooms, try 'Tall Coreopsis.' The low fuchsia ones are Winecups … And the maple-like ones are Halberd Leaf Rose Mallow, Hibiscus laevis."

"What are the tall purple plants?" one user asked. "I have two, but I don't think they get enough sun. Do they need full sun?"

"That is the Great Blue Lobelia," Growit Buildit replied. "They can grow/bloom in partial shade, but will be much more showy in full sun."

For more information on growing native plants, check out this guide to rewilding your yard.

