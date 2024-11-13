Homeowner shares aerial photo of untraditional garden transformation: 'This is impressive'

A homeowner has shared a gorgeous photo of their garden containing over 40 different species of native plants.

The aerial photo, shared with the subreddit r/NativePlantGardening, shows the two-year-old garden at the start of fall.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP said that the garden used to be pavement and they have spent two years transforming it with native plant beds. The space now contains over 50 individuals and includes plant species such as American elm, sneezeweed, northern blue flag, and red chokeberry.

Rewilding your yard using native plants can be a great way to create a cool and calm space where you can spend time outdoors. Gardening and spending time in nature are great activities for our health and have been shown to reduce stress and anxiety and even boost physical health.

Native plant gardens are also cheaper and take less time to maintain than traditional monoculture grass lawns. Grass lawns guzzle water, which contributes to higher water bills. Native plants, on the other hand, are adapted to the local area and, once established, can thrive on rainwater and nutrients already available in the soil.

Native plants also don't need to be regularly mowed, which reduces pollution, especially if your mower is powered by gasoline. The EPA estimates that gas-powered mowers can release as much pollution in an hour as a new car releases driving 45 miles. This creates local pollution, which can contribute to respiratory issues such as asthma.

If you're not quite ready to give up the lawn, there are a number of grass alternatives, such as clover and buffalo grass, that can help make your lawn more cost-friendly while also having a number of eco-friendly benefits. Clover and buffalo grass are great for local wildlife and help support pollinator populations, which are vital for human survival because of their role in food production.

The OP's garden received lots of positive feedback from other native plant enthusiasts.

"This is impressive!!! And much more relaxing than what I can see over in the neighbor's yard with all the pavement," one person wrote.

"This looks sooo good," wrote another.

