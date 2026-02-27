Homeowner shares incredible before-and-after footage of backyard transformation: 'This is stunning'

"Maybe this is the year you actually want to spend time in your garden."

Starting a new garden requires a lot of effort, time, and patience, which can intimidate many new gardeners. But all it takes is a few frustrated moments looking at an empty backyard and some gardening hopecore on social media to be inspired to get past that and build a dream native plant garden.

Allie (@alliesarasmith) shared some garden inspiration to encourage her followers to build their own.

"If you start your garden transformation in February, it can look like this by summer. Maybe this is the year you actually want to spend time in your garden," she wrote in her video and in the caption.

The video pans over a landscaped garden, lush with native plants and wildflowers shown in full bloom. Zoomed-in shots show both bees and butterflies interacting with the space.

In the comments, the OP added that, as some zones are experiencing a harsh winter, it's best to adjust to your climate. However, some seeds are hardy enough to withstand frost and can be sown in February.

Native plant gardens require significantly less effort for maintenance, money, and water usage than typical monoculture lawns. If those details were a deterrent for those considering gardening, they may want to consider upgrading to a native plant yard with options such as buffalo grass, clover, or xeriscaping.

Native plants can bring such beauty to a landscape, and they can bring many benefits to a home. They increase biodiversity, can help cool the air around them, and attract pollinators. Native plants are also safer to plant around homes, as non-native plants can burn hotter, more intensely, and spread faster during wildfires.

TikTokers flooded the comments with compliments and envy, asking for more how-to content.

"I need a step-by-step guide of everything!" one commenter asked in excitement.

"Literally obsessed," another admired.

"This is stunning," a third complimented.

