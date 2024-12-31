Gardener 'violated' after neighbor takes it upon themself to help without permission: 'I feel sick'

"Show your wildflowers and explain how they help the environment and honey bees. Educate."

One homeowner loved letting vegetation take root on a wild lawn with wildflowers, passion vines, and carpet plants, based on their Reddit post. Unfortunately, this native lawn was destroyed when their neighbor mowed it without permission.

What the neighbors did to the original poster was an overstep on property lines and destruction of helpful wildlife. If the Reddit poster violated a homeowners association lawn maintenance issue (which a commenter brought up), it was up to those authorities to notify them. Mowing someone else's lawn and removing the native vegetation violated their privacy and affected wildlife habitats.

After all, such native vegetation is part of a valuable ecosystem that attracts pollinators that the food chain can't survive without. One of the reasons why some bee species are now endangered is due to human environmental changes that decrease plant diversity.

Plants like Corky-stemmed passionflower host three species of butterflies that add colorful beauty to any residence while spreading pollen. As humans raze healthy vegetation, it leaves less space for friendly wildlife to go. Plus, this situation caused undue stress on a homeowner whose hard work is gone; successfully rewilding a space can take years.

The OP sadly proclaimed in the post, "I feel sick and no one is understanding how violated I feel right now." Several commenters had similar experiences, and many gave insightful advice about educating the other person.

Another wild lawn owner advised: "Explain why you did your yard the way you did. Show your wild flowers and explain how they help the environment and honey bees. Educate."

Some realized it may or may not have been intentional since neighbors may have thought they were helping. One empathized: "This actually happened to me. A family member came through with a tractor and tore my whole lawn. He thought he was doing me a favor. … All my wild flowers around the property took 10 years to come back."

However, someone also reminded the OP: "If all else fails that is illegal as they both trespassed and did property damage. If they are a******* do it again I would press charges."

