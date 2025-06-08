Gardener shares stunning before-and-after photos of front yard transformation: 'Your house looks so happy now'

"It's beautiful. It adds so much character to the house."

Green lawns and white picket fences are often used as symbols of American culture. However, a growing movement of folks is looking to change that.

On r/NoLawns — a Reddit community dedicated to alternatives to monoculture lawns, with an emphasis on conservation and native plants — one person's before-and-after post showed how they switched from a traditional lawn to something far more interesting and sustainable.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The first image shows a drab, fading front lawn. By the third, the yard has been completely transformed with lush greenery, blooming poppies, and whimsical wisteria vines spilling over a welcoming yard.

The transformation is so dramatic that one commenter joked: "Before: lawn makes snoring sounds symbolizing boredom. After: YIPPEE!!"

This post taps into a larger trend. Homeowners across the country are turning away from traditional grass lawns — which require lots of water, are high-maintenance, and lack biodiversity — and opting for native plants and other climate-friendly solutions.

Native landscaping not only looks better, but it can also save homeowners money on water bills and maintenance, reduce the need for chemical fertilizers, and provide habitat for birds, butterflies, and bees.

Native plant landscapes support local biodiversity. One study published in the journal Conservation Biology found that bird species of conservation concern were eight times more abundant and significantly more diverse on native properties.

The difference in water use is even more dramatic. Native plants can use up to four times less water per year than typical grass lawns, depending on the climate and plant selection, according to the National Audubon Society.

Replacing even part of a lawn with native plants can drastically reduce maintenance costs, lower water bills, and eliminate the need for weekly mowing and fertilizing.

Native landscapes also help create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators such as bees and butterflies, which directly support our food supply.

More homeowners are exploring ways to rewild their yards or gradually upgrade to more natural lawns, and communities such as r/NoLawns embrace and popularize this high-reward approach to landscaping.

Commenters sang their praises for the uncreative-turned-native lawn.

"It's beautiful," one person said. "It adds so much character to the house."

Another added, "Your house looks so happy now!"

"Amazing how much larger (and happier) the trees are in just 4 years," a third observed.

The grass really is greener when it's native.

