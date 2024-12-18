Homeowner shares concerns after neighbor files city complaint about front yard: 'I'm waiting on a call back from the inspector'

"Does anyone have tips on how to deal with this nonsense?"

More homeowners are turning their traditional yards into native lawns, but not all neighbors take kindly to the more natural landscape.

In the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, one homeowner vented about their experience with a difficult neighbor who filed a city complaint about the "weeds" growing in their front yard, which were actually native plants such as fleabane.

"I'm waiting on a call back from the inspector, but does anyone have tips on how to deal with this nonsense?" they wrote in the post.

In an update, the original poster explained that the inspector told them that no one is supposed to plant anything in a city right of way except "normal grass" and trees. However, they couldn't find a city law supporting that order.

A second update revealed that the OP had spoken with an official from the "tall weeds department" who clarified the city rules on native plants.

"Right of way plants/sight line (on the corner) need to be below 33 [inches]. I am happy to comply so that in the future when the traditionalists complain there will be nothing they can do," they wrote.

The official said nothing about removing the native plants and replacing them with grass, so it seemed like the perfect compromise.

While the neighbor was justified in calling the city in this case because the OP's lawn violated city codes, contentious neighbors can sometimes cause problems for homeowners who want a more eco-friendly lawn.

In one case, a couple in Louisiana was threatened with a fine by the parish compliance office after a neighbor filed a complaint over their wildflower garden. The couple chose to fight back by putting a fence around the garden and posting a sign that read, "Pardon the weeds, we are feeding the bees."

In another instance, a 73-year-old woman in Kentucky was hit with $50 daily fines by the city because a "nightmare neighbor" complained about the flourishing native plant garden.

If your neighbors are giving you a hard time about your native lawn and you live in the United States, consider certifying your habitat with the National Wildlife Federation. After the organization has approved your lawn, you will receive an exclusive Certified Wildlife Habitat sign.

While the certification doesn't offer legal protections if a neighbor complains about your yard, it can educate them about the purpose of the habitat and make them reconsider getting the city involved.

"Put a border around it and call it a landscape bed. Then ask them to call a botanist and tell you which plants are 'weeds,'" one user suggested about the OP's dilemma.

"I found that having a short fence, or using an edger or pavers to create a nice clean line on the edges of my prairie garden, helped a ton with getting the city's sign off. It looks intentional, like a cottage garden with defined borders, rather than 'weedy,'" another shared.

