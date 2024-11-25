Homeowner discovers legal loophole allowing them to avoid HOA's strict landscaping rules: 'No more mowing for me'

"Most HOA's have very poorly drafted agreements that are not legitimate, legally binding documents."

Abiding by HOA's strict rules can be tricky, but where there's a will, there's a way.

A post on an anti-lawns subreddit explained one homeowner's method of dealing with HOA requirements.

The Redditor went on to divulge they tore up half of their backyard and replaced it with compost and native plants.

"No more mowing for me," the OP wrote.

While the HOA requires change approval forms for major projects, they are not required for maintenance work and the OP insists they are maintaining a healthy ecosystem and biodiversity.

So far, no one has said anything but the OP is ready to "b******* with the best of them" if they have to.

The OP also recommends, "just plant what you want to plant, make it look nice."

Of course, many things are easier said than done, especially if you're working with an HOA that has a keen eye.

HOAs have grown a reputation for commonly blocking and stalling homeowner efforts to update their homes with money-saving, eco-friendly additions like solar panels, native lawns, heat pumps, and other smart home features.

Beyond the fact that these improvements can actually increase property values, standing in the way of these updates prevents homeowners from getting what they want from their home and for the environment.

While some homeowners may be able to get away with blurring the lines of the rules like the OP, others may have to be more diligent about the rules. That being said, there are ways to work with your HOA to create change for the better. If you need good place to start, try TCD's HOA Guide to navigate your way to a greener future.

The Redditor's HOA strategy was found to be overly confident and zealous with a chance of effectiveness.

"Congrats on getting rid of an eyesore, having a gorgeous space for animals and pollinators, and living your best life!" one comment said.

"Most HOA's have very poorly drafted agreements that are not legitimate, legally binding documents. Read the HOA restrictions as well as city ordinances just to make sure it is indeed not enforceable," another advised.

"It's not always worth starting a war. That is exactly what HOA's target tho; most prefer to keep the peace so the HOA is incentivized to be a nuisance," a third warned.

