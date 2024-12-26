  • Home Home

Homeowner shows off before-and-after photos of impressive yard transformation: 'Looking great'

This is a common technique for rewilding a lawn.

by Laurelle Stelle
This is a common technique for rewilding a lawn.

Photo Credit: iStock

One homeowner decided to make a huge change in their yard by turning a section of lawn into a native flower bed.

They shared their transformation in r/NativePlantGardening. "Before and after," they said, showing off two photos.

This is a common technique for rewilding a lawn.
Photo Credit: Reddit
This is a common technique for rewilding a lawn.
Photo Credit: Reddit

In the "before" image, there is a brick house with a flat, boring lawn in front. However, they've marked out a large, winding section along their driveway and the front of their house, and they've covered it with cardboard to smother the grass. This is a common technique for rewilding a lawn.

In the "after" photo, the new garden bed has been finished with a brick border and filled in with lush plants, including pink and yellow flowers.

"Could you talk a little about your plant selection?" asked a commenter.

"I could talk for hours," the original poster replied. "What we see in this photo (taken early May) in front and in back on edges is rose verbena, which spreads very well and attracts lots of fun insects. It stays nice and short and blooms from the beginning to the end."

Watch now: Uber-wealthy couple makes unprecedented move with $300 million land

The original poster had a whole wealth of information about the other plants in their garden. "The pale flowers about mid-photo are hairy penstemon," they explained. "The taller yellow in the background are Golden Alexanders. This is early spring. The unbloomed in the shot are a variety of coneflowers, NE asters, monardas, blue false indigo and various milkweeds."

Their selection focused on native flowers — ones that grow easily with very little upkeep because they've adapted to local conditions. That makes them cheap and easy to grow — not to mention attracting pollinators, as the original poster mentioned. Plus, they're beautiful to look at.

And, as the original poster demonstrated, you can get all these benefits by replacing even part of your lawn.

🗣️ If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🔘 Making it look better 🌱

🔘 Saving money on water and maintenance 💰

🔘 Helping pollinators 🐝

🔘 No way I ever get rid of my lawn 🚫

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Looking great," said another commenter, with a thumbs-up emoji.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x