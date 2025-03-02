Homeowner sparks neighborhood envy after replacing grass with unconventional 'sanctuary': 'I go out of my way to drive by this spot'

A Nashville resident used a Reddit post to praise their neighbor's gardening skills. The photo features a white picket fence and various lush green plants and multicolored flowers peeking through and over it.

"My Nashville neighbor has turned their front lawn into an absolute beast of a bee sanctuary!" the original poster wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

One commenter admitted: "I live in East too and I go out of my way to drive by this spot once a week. The sunflowers make me so happy!"

Creating a biodiverse space starts by researching the native ground cover, trees, shrubs, and flowers that thrive in your area based on the United States Department of Agriculture Plant Hardiness Zone Map. Some native options in the state include spicebush, Virginia sweet spire, trumpet creeper, Carolina buckthorn, blue-eyed grass, and wild indigo, per the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

In addition to the aesthetics, homeowners receive cost savings and environmental benefits when they grow native plants. The deeper roots of native plants can withstand more weather changes than their non-native counterparts, which is ideal in a time of unpredictable weather events due to the planet's increasing heat. Being better acclimated to the existing environment also means less watering.

"We have a neighbor who does this and they tend to let the stalks die and dry and then they essentially mulch in place with it," another Redditor responded.

In other words, the cycle of life allows native plants to fertilize the area as they die off. This is a better option than toxic chemical fertilizers and less work for the homeowner.

Providing sanctuary to bees helps feed the planet. These insects pollinate up to 80% of flowering plants, according to the USDA. By creating an oasis for pollinators, you help protect our food supply.

The Nashville resident's upgrade to a natural lawn attracted attention and inspired many people in the area and the comments.

"That's fantastic," one user added. "I hope to do this once I own a place. Go bees!"

