Nashville families brace for summer power bills up to $35 higher as heat drives costs up 8.5%

"By the time you pay your house bills and everything and pay house and food, there is nothing left."

Households across Nashville are heading into summer with another expense to manage as electric bills rise alongside already higher grocery and gas prices.

Families trying to keep their homes comfortable may feel the impact quickly when the hottest stretch arrives, as even slightly heavier AC use can push monthly costs up.

What's happening?

In 2025, average home-cooling costs from June through September were about $760, WSMV reported. This year, that seasonal total is expected to reach roughly $824, or about 8.5% more for Midstate households.

Nashville Electric Service said it is not planning any rate increases before October 2027. Even so, WSMV reported that inflation and higher temperatures are expected to add about $65 to seasonal cooling costs because air conditioners have to run longer and work harder to hold the same indoor setting.

Loretta Harrington told the station, "By the time you pay your house bills and everything and pay house and food, there is nothing left."

Why does it matter?

Cooling costs can quickly become both a health and financial challenge during a Southern summer, especially for older adults, families with children, and anyone who cannot safely cut back on AC during extreme heat.

For households already cutting back elsewhere, that extra utility spending can force harder tradeoffs within the monthly budget. Hot spells also increase overall electricity use, adding pressure to the power grid.

What can I do?

Because the higher bills are tied to consumption, not a new rate increase, trimming usage can make a difference. WSMV noted that raising the thermostat a few degrees when the house is empty, replacing dirty filters, shutting blinds, and running ceiling fans can all lighten the AC load and help lower summer costs.

One option Nashville Electric Service pointed to is budget billing, which evens out electricity charges over the year so a very hot month is easier to absorb. The utility also suggested monitoring usage during the month so unexpected jumps can be caught before the bill shows up.

If your system is older or inefficient, larger upgrades may offer more meaningful savings.

"It happens every summer, and you have to account for it and use what programs they usually have," Sue G. of Nashville told WSMV.

Meanwhile, Harrington stressed that any increase in energy costs can strain already tight budgets.

"We live on a small budget, and I do what I can to save every penny," she said.

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