Homeowner shares detailed experience braving multiday cold front after ditching their furnace: 'You'll know by your electric bill'

As energy prices continue to rise nationwide, many homeowners are looking for better — and more affordable — ways to stay warm. One such homeowner took to Reddit to share how an energy-efficient heat pump helped them brave a multiday cold front for less than the cost of their previous propane furnace.

The Pennsylvania homeowner explained that they recently replaced a propane furnace and air conditioner with a Napoleon heat pump. The homeowner said the new centrally ducted heat pump was about the same price as a new propane furnace and air conditioner, after a $2,000 government tax credit.

But the real test came when the new system had to heat the homeowner's 2,500-square-foot Pennsylvania home in the heart of winter.

"A cold front moved in the past few days," the homeowner wrote in the post. "Temperature highs for the days have been 19 degrees Fahrenheit, and temperature lows have been 0 degrees Fahrenheit. The Napoleon heat pump has maintained the set indoor temperature of 67 degrees without issue so far. The air blowing out of the vents is 90-100 degrees, so I do not think the heat strips have ever been activated. It's truly amazing technology."





The homeowner said they "did the math" and found that their heat pump was far more cost-effective than a propane furnace. Based on their estimates, temperatures would have to drop to -22 degrees Fahrenheit for a propane furnace to become more cost-effective, assuming gas stayed at $2.35 per gallon.

If you're interested in seeing whether you could save money with a new HVAC or heat pump

"Southeast Pennsylvania never gets to -22 degrees Fahrenheit, so I think it is safe to assume that with current prices, the heat pump will always be more cost-effective than a propane furnace," the homeowner wrote.

The homeowner said they didn't know if the system's heat strips are being used to keep up with the demand, which may impact pricing. These heat strips are a coil-like heating element — similar to those in a space heater — that supplements the main heat pump when it can't keep up with the heating demand.

"You'll know by your electric bill if the heat strips are being used," one commenter wrote.

If you're like most homeowners, heating and cooling needs make up the biggest portion of your home's energy use. That's why upgrading your outdated system is one of the most effective ways to immediately lower your utility bills and shield yourself from rising energy prices.

