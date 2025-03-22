Homeowner alarmed after learning the disturbing truth about a common backyard plant: 'The bane of my existence'

"It spreads so fast that we're always chasing the little sprouts."

A North Carolina resident uncovered a shocking and potentially dangerous everyday threat recently, sharing on Reddit that a common plant in the area contains large traces of cyanide.

Posting on the state's subreddit, the user specified the plant in question, an invasive species called Nandina domestica, commonly known as sacred bamboo. One of the reasons it is considered especially dangerous is that its parts may be toxic not just to humans, but to a variety of animal species.

Photo Credit: Reddit

When faced with such an alarming and potentially destructive plant, an immediate course of action to consider is not just ripping it out by its roots, but replacing it with a natural plant lawn entirely.

Installing a native plant lawn carries countless benefits, chief among them being that they can save you tons of money and time on lawn maintenance while also lowering water bills. Native lawns also create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which ultimately benefits humans, as pollinators protect our food supply.

As evidenced by the responses to this post, North Carolinians have been fighting Nandina plants for a long time now, with those affected still frustrated and furious about it.

"This motherf****** plant is the bane of my existence," one person vented. "It spreads so fast that we're always chasing the little sprouts. We even tried to drown it by cutting it to the ground and covering it with cardboard so it couldn't get sunlight. This little b**** grew up AROUND the cardboard. Long story short, if you have tips for digging it up, I'm ready for them."

"Glad I saw this because I thought they were beneficial this whole time," a grateful user wrote. "I'll be ripping ours out this weekend."

A third post suggested the plant be treated as an enemy and attacked by gardeners before it grows too large, stating that "Nandina is [a] motherf***** weed and I will die on this hill."

