Gardener names windblown, two-headed sunflower 'Henry,' and Reddit falls for the mutant bloom

"Give him some encouragement, he's trying his best to become a teddy bear sunflower."

Not every odd flower in the garden needs pruning. Sometimes the strange one becomes the favorite, as Henry the sunflower with wildly windblown petals did in a wholesome Reddit moment that quickly spread.

What happened?

In Reddit's r/gardening community, a gardener posted a photo of a sunflower that stood out immediately for its tousled petals that engulfed the center of the flower. In the Reddit post, the original poster wrote, "My mutant sunflower. I call him Henry."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Henry appears to show signs of fasciation, an abnormal growth pattern that can leave plants with flattened stems, merged flowers, or other unusual shapes. In this case, it seems to have resulted in a sunflower whose petals sweep back so dramatically that the bloom looks more like a tiny action hero than an ordinary backyard flower.

That unusual look only made people more affectionate, with commenters treating Henry less like a garden oddity and more like a cheerful little personality.

Why does it matter?

The post also reflects a bigger rethink of what a yard has to look like.

Keeping a perfectly manicured grass lawn can take considerable time and money, while less formal landscaping often helps pollinators and uses fewer resources.

Swapping even part of a conventional lawn for native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can reduce mowing and other upkeep while also lowering water bills.

For homeowners who want a yard that feels wilder and can better handle changing conditions, replacing even a portion of the lawn can bring those advantages and create space for more distinctive plants — mutant sunflowers included.

What are people saying?

Henry's appearance inspired a playful mini-narrative in the comments. One commenter joked, "Henry on a motorcycle ride letting his hair flow in the wind!"

Others leaned into the flower's carefree vibe. Another wrote, "Living his best life, wind in his petals, not a care in the world! We should all aim to be like Henry!"

A third added, "Give him some encouragement, he's trying his best to become a teddy bear sunflower."

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