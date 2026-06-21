Gardener grows spinach with leaves bigger than a hand, and commenters think they know the variety

The poster noted that, despite the size of the harvest, the plant had only been fertilized once.

A gardener's photo of spinach leaves larger than a hand has Reddit users doing a double take — and swapping guesses about the mystery variety behind the supersized harvest.

What happened?

Photos shared in the r/gardening subreddit of a particularly thriving spinach harvest quickly turned into a debate over the seed variety, thanks to leaves commenters said looked unusually huge.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"I think I accidentally grew mutant spinach," the original poster wrote.

"I'm not even exaggerating — some leaves were bigger than my hand. Stems were thick like celery," they added.

The grower said just five plants were enough for spinach-feta pastries and described that the leaves grow in an area of their yard that gets sun early, then shade from a pine tree during the hottest hours. The poster noted that, despite the size of the harvest, the plant had only been fertilized once.

Unfortunately, commenters looking for more information about the specific seed that sprouted this spinach were out of luck.

The original poster explained that they purchased the plant from a seed pack from a local garden store and couldn't remember the exact variety.

However, some theorized it could be Viroflay or Monstrueux de Viroflay.

Why does it matter?

Large, tender spinach leaves can mean more food from a small garden bed, fewer trips to the grocery store, and better value for gardeners.

Taste and texture were part of the appeal too. The gardener said the leaves were still very tender and tasted like baby spinach, and later added, "They cooked better than anything I ever bought in the store!"

Gardening also brings benefits that go beyond the plate. Growing your own food can help save money on produce, provide fresher flavor, and support both mental and physical health through time spent outdoors and light activity.

What are people saying?

Many commenters were impressed by the sheer size of the leaves and expressed excitement about the plant's potential use in a variety of recipes.

"These could be really good for wraps, use the spinach instead of the tortilla," one user wrote.

"Finally, spinach that won't shrivel up to the size of a penny when you cook it," another joked.

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