Gardener fixes barren backyard mud patch before thousands of mushrooms appear overnight

"The fact that random plants are colonizing it now means the soil is actually becoming viable again."

Hundreds or possibly thousands of mushrooms appeared overnight in a backyard plot that a gardener spent about a week trying to restore.

The sudden flush came just after the once-soggy, highly acidic patch had been improved enough to plant chufa, creating what the gardener described as a magical sight.

What happened?

Posting on the r/Permaculture Reddit forum, the user said the backyard spot had spent years accumulating kitchen scraps and grass clippings until it became a waterlogged, highly acidic mud patch.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Since nothing was growing, they worked on aeration, soil texture, and drainage before attempting to plant chufa.

"Anyways, yesterday my first Chufa finally came up, along with a thousand other random plants which decided this patch was good now as well I guess," the user wrote.

Then the bigger surprise arrived. By the following morning, the area was "completely overrun by hundreds, maybe thousands of mushrooms," they wrote, adding that "the pictures cannot do it justice" and calling it "very magical looking."

The mushrooms showed up only in the part of the yard that had been repaired, according to the original poster. The nearby mud that had not been treated remained barren. They also noted the grass in the picture had blown in.

"Just something interesting that happened on the path to getting the most out of our yard," the OP concluded.

Why does it matter?

A sudden wave of mushrooms may seem alarming at first, but it often points to something beneficial. It's real evidence that decomposition is happening, and the soil food web is becoming more active.

Fungi break down old organic material, help cycle nutrients, and can make soil more supportive of future plant growth. Here, the mushrooms appeared exactly where drainage and soil structure had been improved, hinting that the formerly lifeless patch may now support life again.

Healthy soil is the foundation of growing food at home. Even small backyard plots can help households save money on produce, enjoy fresher, better-tasting food, and spend more time on an activity that supports both mental and physical health.

Restoring soil often means improving drainage, thoughtfully adding organic matter, and letting natural processes do some of the work rather than reaching for harsh products.

What are people saying?

Commenters were quick to reassure the gardener that the mushroom explosion was likely good news.

"Those mushrooms are actually a pretty good sign that you're on the right track even if it looks like an invasion right now," one wrote. "The fact that random plants are colonizing it now means the soil is actually becoming viable again which is the whole goal anyway."

Another declared: "The mushrooms are singing your praises! Well done!"

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