Homeowner's camera captures town employees' 'infuriating' behavior: 'A lot of [it] is just a lie'

Security footage shared to Reddit revealed a municipal worker collecting paper materials along with other recyclables and dumping it all into the same truck compartment — despite the town's mandate to separate these items curbside.

The video, posted to the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, highlighted a growing problem nationwide: Municipal recycling faces major economic challenges. When processing plants stop buying recyclables or offer prices too low to cover collection costs, materials often end up in landfills, regardless of how carefully residents sort them.

"Sadly, a lot of recycling is just a lie. I live in Canada, and CBC Marketplace did an investigation where they put tracking devices in plastic to find out what happens to it. Sure it goes to a depot, but 90% can't be recycled and it essentially just garbage," noted one person in the comments.

Additionally, countries that previously accepted American recyclables have largely stopped, forcing cities to either pay for processing or quietly abandon actual recycling.

Another commenter in the thread, who identified as a former recycling company owner, explained the economic reality.





"This is very likely because your local municipality can't or won't pay for recycling but knows there will be an uproar if they cancel the service. Recycling in the US is very expensive and oftentimes the town or state loses money on it. This is a national problem and has been for decades."

The disconnect between recycling requirements and practices frustrated several commenters.

One Redditor, noting that their cousin worked in a dump for 25 years, confirmed that "EVERYTHING goes in the incinerator," despite the town fining residents for improper separation.

"That's how it often goes," wrote another commenter. "Maybe you can try sending this video to the town's recycling department to show that the subcontractor is seriously slacking. If nothing changes, then they are just greenwashing and they allow this."

Reducing what enters the waste stream in the first place is an excellent way for you to be part of the solution. Buying items secondhand and repurposing old materials keeps them out of landfills and creates real impact, especially when recycling infrastructure falls short.

