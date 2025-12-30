Gardener issues warning about seemingly innocent products sold at nurseries: 'Now they've spread'

"Wraps around itself and anything else."

Roses look beautiful and can even create tasty teas. In order to enjoy all their benefits, however, it's important to know what kind you're tending to in your garden.

A Reddit user shared in r/invasivespecies that their mom had planted hybrid tea roses in their yard. Unfortunately, their outdoor space is more of a floral nightmare than a beauty to behold.

"Did you know nurseries sometimes use multiflora rose as the rootstock for grafted roses? I know that now," the original poster wrote. "The aggressive rootstock sent out suckers and took over. Now they've spread into the nearby woods and are climbing up into the trees."

The OP elaborated in another comment about the difference between a rose bush's scion (the part above ground) and rootstock (what's below the ground).

According to the University of Connecticut, the multiflora rose was introduced to the U.S. in 1860. It was supposed to be used for erosion control and as a food and cover source for wildlife. About a century later, it became clear that these flowers did more harm than good, and they're now considered invasive.

When invasive species take root, it can often be difficult to remove them. If homeowners don't know any better, they're left with a headache of a yard problem. It can also cost a lot of money to fully remove these destructive plants.

Multiflora roses, like other introduced species, can outcompete native species for resources. This can endanger local ecosystems, and the effects can ripple out. For example, if there isn't enough food for pollinators, our food supply chains suffer and become less secure.

This problem can be avoided altogether by knowing what kind of plants are in your natural space. If you're looking to replace or plant something, the National Wildlife Federation has a neat native plant finder tool.

And if you have to remove multiflora roses, UCONN has some great tips for mechanical and physical removal. Following all of its instructions can increase your chances of getting rid of those more bothersome roses for good.

As for the OP, many people shared their frustration in the comments.

"That multiflora rose is horrible," one person said. "Worse than Himalaya blackberry in some ways. The way it climbs so high and wraps around itself and anything else. Nasty thorns."

Another person shared, "As with so many invasives it requires persistance but the rewards are great when you replace them with native shrubs."

