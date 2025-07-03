Homeowner takes action after noticing dangerous landscaping mistake at public park: 'Not on my watch'

"I've been educating all my neighbors when I see them outside."

Most landscapers want two things: healthy plants and beautiful gardens. Unfortunately, sometimes those twin goals are at odds with each other.

One poster on Reddit recently explained how they decided to take matters into their own hands in an effort to protect local trees from a damaging practice.

"Thanks to you dummies, I see mulch volcanoes everywhere, and I take them out," they wrote. This was meant affectionately — a reference to advice given by the online community to avoid piling up mulch around a tree because of what it can do.

The original poster explained how they saw large mulch volcanoes around trees in a local park. "Not on my watch!" they said. Using their hands and a palm frond, they removed the mulch mountains as much as they could to help preserve the health of the trees.

There are many drawbacks to mulch volcanoes. First, mulch is expensive. And, because it's not useful to the tree, piling up extra mulch is just throwing money away.

Overmulching can prevent tree roots from getting the oxygen and other nutrients they need. It can also lead to bark decay, particularly at the base of the tree. Trees that are overmulched are more susceptible to pests and disease. And overheating at the base of a tree can harm the tree's bark while damaging the soil underneath.

The main reason gardeners and landscapers turn to mulch despite these definitive drawbacks are for aesthetic reasons. But there are alternatives out there. One great option is to rewild your yard. It not only has an eye-catching look, but using native plants also saves homeowners tons of money and time. This is because they don't require costly maintenance. They also generally use much less water than traditional lawns, which helps lower monthly bills.

And the environmental benefits go beyond simply saving water. Native plants attract pollinators, the tiny birds and insects that keep plant life blooming. This helps keep ecosystems healthy. And that includes food chains — it is estimated pollinators are responsible for one out of every three bites we eat, according to the Pollinator Partnership.

There are many options for those considering rewilding their lawns. Eco-friendly options include buffalo grass, xeriscaping (landscaping to reduce water needs), and clover. And even a partial lawn replacement can reap these significant benefits.

The commenters on the Reddit post appreciated the OP's efforts.

"Always loved the volcano look until I learned it's SO unhealthy for the tree. Glad you're calling attention to it," one said.

Another vowed to continue spreading the word, writing, "I've been educating all my neighbors when I see them outside."

