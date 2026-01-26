Expert issues warning about common landscaping mistake with serious consequences: 'This is so wrong'

"I pass by a house that does this ALL THE TIME!"

A gardening expert is calling out a common landscaping practice that they say is quietly damaging trees across neighborhoods.

In a video shared by TikTok creator texasgarden (@TexasGarden8), they explain why piling mulch high around tree trunks can do more harm than good, prompting one commenter to react strongly, saying, "This is so wrong."

The video highlights what's known as a "mulch volcano," a method where mulch is piled into a tall mound directly against a tree's trunk. While the technique is common in residential yards, commercial properties, and planned communities, the creator warned that it can undermine tree health rather than support it.

In the clip, texasgarden explains the issue by pointing to the root flare — the area where a tree's trunk meets its root system. They note that this part of the tree is meant to remain exposed.

"Think of it like your skin," the creator says, explaining that the area needs airflow, sunlight, and dryness. "When you pack mulch around the trunk of a tree like that, you're inviting rot. You're inviting disease."

The creator also explains that mulch volcanoes often fail to serve mulch's intended purpose. Mulch is meant to help retain soil moisture and reduce weeds across a wide area, not in a narrow, vertical pile.

Improper mulching can also be costly for homeowners. Using excessive mulch increases upfront spending and may create maintenance issues if trees become stressed or need to be removed.

Gardening experts and homeowners have raised similar concerns about other well-intentioned yard practices, such as overusing landscaping fabric or installing garden netting, which can have negative consequences while failing to improve soil or plant health.

Trees weakened by rot or disease may also decline prematurely, reducing canopy cover that helps cool neighborhoods, improve air quality, and manage stormwater. In many cases, trees harmed by improper care could have remained healthy with simpler maintenance.

Viewers quickly shared their reactions to the video.

"I may not be a professional, but I know this is so wrong!" wrote one commenter.

Another criticized property management practices, saying, "So wrong… HOAs [are] not hiring qualified people."

Lastly, a third noted how common the issue has become: "I pass by a house that does this ALL THE TIME!"

