Homeowner struggles with difficult decision about unsightly landscaping mistake in their yard: 'Feels like an eyesore'

"Our cherry tree was severely over mulched for many years causing a mulch volcano around its base," the original poster wrote. "We had an arborist excavate about six inches of mulch and cut back the girdling roots to help with the tree's health. The mound is still large though and feels like an eyesore." They posted pictures and pitched ideas for planting something that looks nice under the tree.

Mulch volcanoes have reached endemic status in the landscaping world. In the practice, mulch is piled up around the base of a tree. This covers the vital root flare, where the trunk naturally meets the ground. This area is where oxygen and other gases are exchanged.

When this root flare is smothered by mulch, it can cause the roots to encircle the tree in an attempt to find oxygen. As the roots and trunk grow, those roots can strangle the tree. These are the girdling roots the original poster referred to.

A mulch layer also provides a home for destructive insects, fungi, and diseases that can harm the tree. If piled high enough, mulch can even become a fire hazard, as the core heats up through decomposition.

Trees are the foundation of healthy ecosystems. Ensuring trees in your yard are well-cared for means supporting biodiversity. There are loads of knock-on benefits too. They help minimize soil erosion and provide ample shade, which can save on cooling bills in the summer. With a healthy tree as a centerpiece, you can expand your garden into an oasis of native plants. Read up on how to rewild your yard here.

Redditors were happy to make suggestions that would give the original poster's cherry tree lots of room to thrive while still looking great on the front lawn.

"Pull mulch 12" from tree trunk, apply some nitrogen in the mulch," the top commenter said. "In the spring, plant selected perennials and keep watered. After plants take off add a couple of inches of mulch."

Another commenter agreed: "Some shade loving perennials would be great here! I would gravitate toward plants like wild ginger, wild geranium, woodland poppies, or [Solomon's] seal. Bulbs would also do well, so tulips, daffodils or hyacinths."

