HVAC expert shocked after testing futuristic home heating system in sub-zero temperatures: 'The unit's been working hard'

A DIY home repair expert on YouTube gave a stellar review of a MrCool ducted heat pump split system he'd recently installed, revealing that it performed well even in subzero temperatures.

In a video uploaded to his channel Everyday Home Repairs, Scott explained that he'd installed a MrCool 3-ton universal hyper heat system at his 1,000-square-foot home in Illinois and wondered if it could handle brutal Midwest winters without supplemental heating systems.

"We're barely over zero degrees Fahrenheit right now. Like I said, it was negative last night. No snow cover; the unit's been working hard, though," he said as he showed viewers the outdoor module.

While it was freezing outdoors, the temperature inside the home was a cozy 71 degrees, with the air coming out of the registers climbing to a toasty 91.

"It looks to have no trouble keeping up with the cold ambient conditions," Scott added. "Overall, I am pretty darn impressed."

Because heat pumps work by moving heat around rather than generating it like furnaces, they're much more efficient and can save you a lot on electric bills. According to the Department of Energy, ducted heat pumps can reduce your energy needs for heating by a whopping 75% compared to furnaces.

Heat pumps outperform traditional HVAC systems such as furnaces and air conditioners and can replace both since they will heat and cool your home. Having just one device to regulate your home's temperature means you'll save on maintenance costs while helping the planet since heat pumps don't release toxic planet-warming pollutants like furnaces do.

And with the government offering a 30% tax credit (up to $2,000) through the Inflation Reduction Act when you purchase a qualifying heat pump, along with an additional $8,000 rebate for eligible homeowners, upgrading your HVAC system can bring many financial benefits.

However, since President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he wants to eliminate the subsidies — though Congress would have the final say — it's a good idea to cash in on these incentives while they're available. Taking advantage of the IRA tax breaks could keep a few thousand extra dollars in your pocket.

If you want more information on efficient heat pumps, Mitsubishi offers a free service to connect you with trained professionals who will help you install a heat pump or other energy-efficient HVAC system.

Several commenters on Scott's video said their MrCool systems kept them warm in chilly weather.

"I have a Mr Cool universal heat pump I installed 2 years ago and I'm very happy with the system," one person said. "I live in Kansas City and it's been as low as ~11 degrees this week and we are very comfortable in our 1800 sq ft ranch home. The cost savings running it year around has been enormous. It's a thumbs up for me."

"I've got the central ducted earlier non-hyper heat version. It can hold its own down to about 5F, which is its rating. I've been quite impressed so far," another shared.

