Mother 'heartbroken' after neighbors join together to destroy wildflower lawn: 'Disrespectful'

"I specifically have signs … to get the point across."

A mother found herself in the weeds and looking for advice after her neighbors mowed her lawn without her permission.

"I've let my lawn grow wild this summer because my daughter loves picking the weedy flowers and I hate the culture of 1/4" lawns," she wrote in a post on the r/NoLawns subreddit.

She then explained that three of her neighbors had taken it upon themselves to mow her lawn with their riding mowers without permission.

"I'm so heartbroken," the original poster wrote. "Is there anything I can plant this fall on our neighborly borders that will pop up in the spring to surprise them?"

After the request, she provided two updates sharing that the neighbors disregarded her husband when he went to speak with them and continued mowing, including the corn stalks he asked them to leave.

"Bottom line, this was DISRESPECTFUL," the OP stated.

Moving away from traditional lawns to more natural lawns, as the poster was trying to do, has become increasingly popular. Rewilding your lawn decreases water use, lowers expenses, and creates valuable habitat for wildlife and pollinators.

That being said, several commenters pointed out that, while what the neighbors did was inappropriate, simply letting a lawn go, rather than intentionally creating a wild space, can often look bad and provide no real benefit.

One commenter explained the importance of ensuring that anything you let grow unchecked is native, as non-native species tend to spread out of control and can infest neighboring yards.

Others offered the poster advice on how to create the lawn they want and avoid interactions like this in the future.

"I specifically have signs that say 'Pollinator Habitat - DO NOT [SPRAY] OR MOW' and lots of intentionally planted native wildflowers to get the point across," one wrote.

"I went through a 'rewilding' phase after getting my first home and it pissed off some neighbours," another said. "I invested in some fencing, strategically placed boulders and a pond."

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