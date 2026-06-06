Gardener lets a mourning dove take over herb planter and weeks later spots tiny chicks inside

"It's pretty cool to have a resident gardening bird friend!"

A gardener is winning hearts after sharing an unexpected spring surprise: A mourning dove chose their herb planter box as a nesting spot, and a few weeks later, tiny chicks appeared.

In a post on r/gardening, they wrote, "A mourning dove decided my herb planter box was the best place for its nest," explaining that they had been documenting the bird for about three weeks before noticing that "the chicks finally hatched."

"It's pretty cool to have a resident gardening bird friend!" they added. "I have a theory it made part of its nest out of the dried thyme plant which I never trimmed after the winter, which would be somewhat hilarious."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit





The photos also showed a surprisingly sturdy-looking nest. Mourning doves have a reputation for building flimsy nests in odd places.

"That might be the best dove nest I have ever seen," one person wrote, while another said the bird was "beating the stereotype."

After the original poster shared an updated image showing a fluffy chick, readers gushed about the successful hatching. They listed an abandoned house sink, a roller shade, and a pothole as a few of the unusual and dangerous spots they've spotted doves nesting.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"She's just over here breaking all her family curses," one Redditor joked.

Even small gardens can become a refuge for wildlife, especially in neighborhoods and cities where natural nesting spots may be limited. A simple herb planter can offer cover, structure, and relative safety.

Plants can also be part of a mini-ecosystem that supports birds, pollinators, and other creatures.

Several commenters pointed out that aromatic herbs may even help make a nesting site more appealing. Whether the dove intentionally picked thyme for its scent or not, the planter's dense greenery clearly offered a sheltered place to raise chicks.

"Wow, says a lot about you and that space," one person wrote. "You were chosen!"

"Honestly, that seems like a great spot," another said. "It's pretty, she's slightly hidden, and I bet it smells lovely."

One fan joked that the bird simply needed some "thyme" to raise her brood, while another called it "high thyme" that she found a quality residence.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.