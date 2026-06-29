Motorbike shop owner in Malaysia spots python in cracked ceiling — firefighters pull out another surprise

"I'm afraid there might be snake eggs or babies."

What should have been a routine end to the workday became alarming for a motorbike shop owner in Penang, Malaysia, after she noticed a python coming through a damaged section of the ceiling.

The scare grew when firefighters checked above it and discovered the shop had not one snake overhead, but two large pythons.

What happened?

Footage shared on TikTok on Dec. 1 captures firefighters at the shop removing a pair of very large pythons from the space above the ceiling.

Initially, the shop's owner became suspicious when a door would not close fully. She then went to get her helmet, looked up, and saw a python sticking through a gap in the ceiling, per Must Share News.

In the video's caption, the woman wrote, "Luckily, they didn't eat my cat. Thank you to all the fire brothers. We were really scared."

The video shows responders climbing up to inspect an exposed ceiling panel, where the snakes are coiled in the cavity above. Firefighters get the first one out fairly easily, but the second does not come out as willingly.

Later in the clip, firefighters are shown pulling the second python by its tail toward the front of the shop. Both snakes were eventually captured and then released farther away from the public.

Why does it matter?

Wild animals are increasingly turning up in human spaces.

Snakes are often drawn to dark, warm, sheltered areas, meaning damaged ceilings or gaps in walls can unintentionally create ideal hiding spots.

Human activity can also contribute to these encounters. As development expands and natural habitat is altered or fragmented, animals may be pushed closer to homes, businesses, and roads in search of food, shelter, or safety.

That can pose risks to people, pets, and wildlife.

Commenters, though, were stunned by the size of the pythons and worried the discovery might not be the end of the story.

One user warned, "If there are two of them, I suggest someone needs to check what else is up there. I'm afraid there might be snake eggs or babies. This is dangerous."

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