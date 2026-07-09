Video of squirming creatures in a bamboo pot sparks urgent warning from online users

Standing water around homes, patios, plant trays, and gutters can create ideal breeding spots for mosquitoes.

An unusual video showing tiny wrigglers in the standing water of a hydroponic plant ended up doubling as a quick lesson in keeping mosquitoes under control.

What happened?

The post appeared in the r/whatsthisbug forum on Reddit, where the original poster uploaded a clip of the moving specks.

The water they were wriggling in also seemed to house rocks and the plant; it appeared stagnant, with a layer of film on the surface.

In the replies, Reddit users explained that they were "mosquito larvae."

After that, the discussion shifted toward how to stop them from maturing. Many people pointed to mosquito dunks made with Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis, or Bti, a naturally occurring bacterium that kills mosquito larvae before they become biting adults.

Some users suggested dealing with the water directly by pouring it out or adding a little oil or dish soap to break the surface tension. Commenters also warned against using bleach near the plant, and because the plant stem appeared to show rot, a full water change was described as a sensible next step.

Why does it matter?

Mosquitoes are more than just an annoyance. Standing water around homes, patios, plant trays, and gutters can create ideal breeding spots, allowing populations to grow quickly in warm weather.

That can also raise health concerns. Mosquitoes are known carriers of diseases in many parts of the world, and even where disease risk is lower, larger mosquito populations can make outdoor time less enjoyable and harder to manage without sprays or other interventions.

In this case, the source was small. It wasn't a pond or a neglected bucket, but a water-based plant. Mosquito breeding can happen in surprisingly tiny amounts of water, including places many people may not think to check regularly.

What can I do?

The first step is to look for standing water around your home and empty it regularly. Plant saucers, pet bowls left outside, clogged gutters, birdbaths, and buckets can all become mosquito nurseries if they sit too long.

If getting rid of the water is not easy, many Redditors recommended Bti-based mosquito dunks as a lower-chemical alternative to harsher treatments. These products are commonly used to kill larvae in standing water, which is why they are a popular choice for people trying to manage pests around pets, plants, and nearby wildlife.

For very small collections of water, some commenters also pointed to "a drop of oil or dish soap" as a way to disrupt the surface. But if a plant is already struggling, as users noted in this case, refreshing the setup entirely may be preferable to treating the old water in place.

Regular inspection can catch larvae early and help reduce future swarms.

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