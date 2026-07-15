New Jersey storm recovery nears finish line as Morris County outages fall to just 30 homes

Power service in Morris County, New Jersey, was close to normal again Friday after almost a week of storm-related outages caused by severe summer thunderstorms.

By Friday morning, utility figures indicated that only 30 county customers were still without electricity while repair crews finished the last restoration work.

What's happening?

The widespread outages began after the July Fourth weekend storms, when strong winds knocked over trees, damaged utility poles, and pulled down power lines across North Jersey. According to TAPinto Morristown, Morris County was then entering the last stage of recovery.

In its latest update, the publication reported that 30 of Jersey Central Power & Light's 208,336 customers in Morris County still had not been restored.

JCP&L estimated that service in Morristown would be back by 9:30 a.m. Friday, for the three of 11,017 customers still without power there. In Morris Township, four of 9,065 customers were awaiting restoration, with power expected to return by 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 10. Those were the only two communities in the county still reporting outages.

Earlier in the week, neighborhoods in Morris Plains, including Sun Valley Way, Forest Avenue, and Greenwood Road, had been affected, but TAPinto Morristown said all 3,025 customers there had been restored.

Why does it matter?

Extended outages can leave households without refrigeration, air conditioning, and phone charging, and can create risks if medications require cooling.

Downed wires and damaged poles can also pose safety hazards and disrupt commutes, local businesses, and daily activities.

What's being done?

Crews from JCP&L were still working on final repairs in Morristown and Morris Township, where isolated damage continued to delay the complete restoration. At this point in the recovery, the work that remains is often concentrated in smaller areas or requires more labor to finish.

TAPinto Morristown also reported that local officials in Morristown and Morris Plains supported residents throughout the outage by providing updates, working with JCP&L, and making cooling centers available during the extended recovery.

With Morris Plains back online and just a few customers still waiting in Morristown and Morris Township, full restoration across Morris County seemed to be only hours away.

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