Michigan says to throw out recalled 'Monkee' squeeze toys that may contain asbestos

A toy recall can become a home health issue if the material inside spills out.

A recall involving two Orb Funkee "Monkee" squeeze toys sold at Walmart and Ollie's Bargain Outlet has prompted Michigan health officials to urge families to dispose of them because they may contain asbestos.

State health officials say residents should check for the recalled toys carrying date code 3102491A and dispose of them.

What happened?

As ClickOnDetroit reported, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recall applies to two Orb Funkee squeeze toy models: model 17451, a large golden "monkee," and model 41929, a group of smaller "monkees" in orange, purple, and green.

The toys are made with a soft, stretchy outer layer and filled with sand.

To see whether one is included in the recall, families can look for date code 3102491A on the golden toy's hand or on the back of the smaller ones.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the toys should be removed from use right away.

The agency also says there have not been any reported illnesses or injuries tied to the recall so far.

Why does it matter?

The issue is potential asbestos exposure from a product that children may handle closely.

There is no safe amount of asbestos exposure. Asbestos can take a long time to leave the body and can cause long-term lung damage, and the danger is especially dangerous to young children whose lungs are still developing.

A toy recall can become a home health issue if the material inside spills out.

What can I do?

Anyone who has one of the recalled toys should stop using it immediately and dispose of it properly. Residents can use the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Michigan Materials Management Facilities map to locate a nearby Type 2 licensed landfill.

If any sand has spilled, do not vacuum or sweep it. This may spread asbestos fibers into the air, making them easier to inhale and causing long-term lung damage.

For more help, families can contact the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Environmental Health Hotline at 800-648-6942 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to speak with a toxicologist.

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