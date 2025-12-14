Mom reveals which home upgrade protects her kids from toxic fumes: 'No more increased risks of childhood asthma'

"It's much better for your health."

In an effort to create a healthy space for her children, one mom opted to dump her gas stove for a planet-friendly induction range.

Author Briony Benjamin (@briony_benjamin) posted an Instagram reel sharing the health benefits of induction cooking. Benjamin, who appears in the video with her baby, said her family recently switched to induction to avoid the toxic fumes that come with gas.

"No more increased risks of childhood asthma," Benjamin wrote in the caption.

"It's way more efficient," Benjamin said in the video. "It's much better for your health."

According to Scientific American, gas stoves release nitrogen dioxide, which is known to have harmful effects. Research found that gas stoves are responsible for nearly 13% of childhood asthma cases in the United States.

For parents looking to whip something up quickly for their kids, cooking with induction is the way to go. According to Consumer Reports testing, induction is the fastest cooking technology. The stovetops are easier to clean, too.

Homeowners can get up to $840 off the cost of an induction range with federal incentives. If a major kitchen renovation isn't in your budget, consider buying a plug-in induction burner. You can get them for as low as $50.

In her Instagram reel, Benjamin said the induction stove is just the beginning of her family's mission to electrify their home.

The ultimate home energy hack for families looking to electrify their homes is solar panels. Installing solar panels can significantly reduce energy costs. You can check out TCD's Solar Explorer to connect with installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Solar Explorer has $0-down subscription programs, such as Palmetto's LightReach, that can lower your utility rates by up to 20%. EnergySage is another great resource to check out if you're searching for incentives or competitive bids.

To further electrify your home, pairing solar with an upgraded HVAC can potentially cut your energy bills in half. TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you find an affordable system. Plus, you may be able to unlock up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades with the Palmetto Home app.

Some of Benjamin's Instagram followers have already started electrifying their homes, starting with the induction stove.

"We just did exactly the same!" one user commented. "So good!"

